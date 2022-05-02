Floods of volunteers turn out for inaugural spring CityServe Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — On the last day of April, well over 1,000 volunteers turned out to help with various acts of kindness and community service all across the Colorado Springs area as COSILoveYou hosted its inaugural spring CityServe Day.

COSILoveYou, a Colorado Springs nonprofit dedicated to improving and connecting the various pieces of our community, is now in its eighth year of hosting massive, volunteer-lead days of service, otherwise known as CityServe.

However, typically CityServe only happens in the fall! This year, the group added an additional set of CityServe days at the beginning of April and start of May.

The group reports that more than 1,600 volunteers have signed up to work on nearly 100 projects across the Pikes Peak region.

That number breaks down to about 1,100 volunteers serving at the end of April on about 60 projects and 500 showing up to help during the first Saturday of May on another 30 or so projects.

Those projects range from trash cleanups to writing encouraging letters to our teachers to even painting community spaces in order to make others feel more at home.

Volunteers will be serving the Pikes Peak region through simple tasks like pulling weeds, painting, picking up trash, making cards of encouragement for teachers, dropping off care packages, cleaning, landscaping around local fire stations, sorting donations, and more! COSILoveYou

The entire event was also situated right around Teacher Appreciation Week, with more than 40 of the projects taking place at local schools.

If you feel like you missed out, there's a second round of CityServe headed our way on May 7th and then again this fall.

COSILoveYou also hosts a number of other volunteer and service based opportunities throughout the year.

One of the big goals is to be able to continue connecting those that want to help out all year long with those that need help.

CityServe, as explained by COSILoveYou is a massive collaboration between local churches, other nonprofit organizations, local businesses, and of course tons of volunteers.

Working with churches, nonprofits, businesses, school districts and civic partners, we have established supportive partnerships in education, homelessness, and food insecurity. COSILoveYou

