Finds Under $40: The Colorado College Summer Music Festival

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40; the focus for this article (and outing) is the Colorado College Summer Music Festival.

Now entering its 41st season, the Festival is a three-week concert series, hosted largely at Colorado College's campus, that also acts as an intensive education and networking opportunity for pre-professional musicians.

Each year, the Festival receives hundreds of applications from aspiring musical artists from across the country (and sometimes across the world).

They select just over 50 of those artists to attend the three-week event that is a combination of rehearsals, large and small concerts, as well as seminars and coaching sessions led by a renowned musical faculty who travel from an equally broad set of locales to share their knowledge and skills (as well as perform in the festival).

Festival participants work closely with the faculty, who spend many hours coaching small ensembles, private lessons, and master classes.



In addition, the faculty teach sessions that are particularly valuable for pre-professional students, including courses that discuss strategies for practice, improvisation, and how to perform and relate to colleagues in chamber ensembles and orchestra.



Mock auditions are also part of the curriculum, which includes information on how to prepare for orchestral auditions. Participation in the festival, both in chamber ensembles and the orchestra, offers each student the opportunity to learn and perform the best of the standard repertoire. Colorado College

The concert series runs from June 7th - June 27th, and includes large-scale orchestral performances as well as smaller, chamber performances from both the visiting faculty and the program's musical fellows.

These performances range in price from $0 -$40.

For more information on where and when you can find these summer concerts, click here.

_____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.