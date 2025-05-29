Finds under $40: Summer concerts at Hillside Gardens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank. We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40; the focus for this article (and outing) is the annual the summer concert series at the Hillside Gardens.

The Hillside Gardens are located off Institute Street in Colorado Springs only a couple miles away from the heart of downtown; within the four-acre property you'll find three stages, a garden center, a coffee shop, expansive gardens (like the name suggests) a wedding venue and more.

The Summer Concert Series runs each Wednesday night from the middle of May through the start of October.

"I describe it as a mini-music festival because there's so much going on," commented Ashlee Kennedy, co-owner of the Hillside Gardens.

The musical endeavor features a rotating roster of bands that occupy all three of the venue's stages at the same time.

"...so there's music everywhere, but you feel separated by all the flowers and trees," continued Kennedy, "and then we have a market for local artists and then there's art sort of everywhere, so there's something for everyone."

Additionally, the venue boasts a litany of beverage stations and local food partners that are available during the concert series.

Doors for the Wednesday concerts open at 5:00 p.m. with music starting at 6:00 p.m. and running until 8:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $18 if purchased at the gate and $21.05 if purchased online (due to an eventbrite fee); ages 16 and older are welcome to attend the events.

Additionally, Hillside Gardens is operating a garden center and coffee shop from 9:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. daily from mid-May through mid-October.

To learn more about the Hillside Gardens and any other special happenings going on at their space, click here.

