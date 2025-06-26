Finds Under $40: Poetry and Pottery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40; the focus for this article (and outing) is Poetry and Pottery.

The event happens each Tuesday from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm at Soda Springs Park in Manitou Springs from the start of June through the end of July and offers visitors the chance to engage in a variety of artistic endeavors, such as:



throwing pottery

sculpting with clay

glazing previously fired ceramics

writing poetry

drawing with chalk

These artistic pursuits are guided by local poets and potters and organized by Poetry Heals, a non-profit dedicated to encouraging and facilitating the pursuit of poetry as a means of expression and the furtherance of emotional well-being.

I think in our culture, we're always moving so fast and doing so many things [that] we forget to take time to just take a moment and write, we forget to just breathe and make a pot. We forget to do these things, or we say, 'oh I'm going to do that eventually,' or, 'oh, I'll do that next week,' and it never happens and we never take that space for ourselves to think about what's really important to us and [to] find our truth. Lindsay Deen - Poetry Heals

The event is made possible through a partnership with Manitou Springs, professional potter Mark Wong, owner of Wong Wares, who facilitates the ceramics side of the event; additionally, a variety of community/business partnerships (and partnerships with the city of Manitou Springs) help provide funding and accessibility for Poetry and Pottery.

On top of everything else, visitors can also get a free cup of soup!

To learn more, check out the Facebook page for Poetry Heals.

_____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.