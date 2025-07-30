Finds Under $40: Exploring the Space Foundation Discovery Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40; the focus for this article (and outing) is the Space Foundation Discovery Center.

First opening its doors in 2012, this unique, 21,000 sqft facility is dedicated to showcasing the advancements in/wonders of space exploration (via impressive exhibits) while also providing a multitude of hands-on learning opportunities.

You can play with 3D print pins in the Boeing Additive Manufacturing Space Lab, see a presentation on our planets at our Science on a Sphere Theater, drive a rover across a simulated martian surface in the Mars Robotics Lab, and fly a drone through an obstacle course in our Drone Zone. Rachel English - Senior Curator

The Space Foundation Discovery Center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and hosts a number of recurring programs and educational opportunities throughout the year.

The Discovery Center is a great asset to our local community; it's a really fun learning opportunity for children of all ages whether you're an actual child or just a child at heart. [Also], it's a really good place to learn new things, explore what's new and going on in space, [and] explore new career opportunities whether you're just figuring out what to do with your life, you're thinking about reskilling, or looking for ways to join the aerospace industry. Rachel English - Senior Curator

Museum ticket pricing is listed below:



Seniors: $10

Adults: $13

Children (4 - 15): $7

Children (3 and under): Free



Discounts are available for teachers, students, first responders, and military families.

For more information regarding the Space Foundation Discovery Center, click here.

