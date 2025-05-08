Finds Under $40: Discover the cosmos with the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society

COLORADO SPRINGS — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank. We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40; the focus for this article (and outing) is the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society (CSASTRO).

At its core, CSASTRO is about connecting folks to the distant reaches of space because, according to the non-profit's director of education, David Warner, "There's always something new to see in the night sky!"

Functionally, this act of connection takes the shape of a very densely populated calendar of cosmically focused events; on average, CSASTRO hosts upwards of 100 free events in a year and reaches around 15,000 Coloradans.

At each event, CSASTRO members take care of any and all specialized equipment needs, providing telescopes and viewing stations where visitors can gaze out into the starry expanse.

The group's public outreach includes hosting astronomy hikes, comet viewings, astrophotography classes, solar viewing days, meteor watch parties, guided tours of the night sky and more (again, all for free).

"We go to schools, libraries, museums, national monuments, state parks, [and] KOA campgrounds," commented Warner, naming several of the locales you can find the group on a regular basis.

CSASTRO additionally hosts many events in support of educational institutions that range from elementary all the way up to the college level.

"There's so many different ways to get engaged and get involved."

It's not required in order to participate, but you can become a member of CSASTRO ($30 for a year) and gain access to a wide variety of perks, including:



Access to the group's dark sky site in southern Colorado

Access to "high-quality telescope equipment"

Access to special interest groups

Access to many additional perks

To learn even more about CSASTRO and their ongoing mission to connect folks with all things astronomical OR to get engaged with the group, CLICK HERE.

