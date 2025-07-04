Finds under $40: Climbing to new heights at CityROCK

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40; the focus for this article (and outing) is CityROCK.

Located at 21 North Nevada in downtown Colorado Springs since 2009, CityROCK is a full-service climbing gym with a range of activities to pursue.

With just a day pass, visitors can engage in a variety of roped climbing and bouldering challenges; CityROCK also includes a recreational space called the aerie which is for ages 6 and under.

"It does get kind of noisy," commented Heather Robinson, the general manager at CityROCK, "there's a lot to do and a lot of different areas to be in, so it's not a good place to come in and read a book, but it is a good place to come in and get some exercise and challenge yourself."

Day passes are priced up to $22 for adults (with different pricing options based on time and group number) with gear rental costing a bit more (still under $40).

If you visit in the late afternoon/evening, you can end your visit and cool off at the UTE Restaurant; since it's attached, you won't even have to leave the building.

