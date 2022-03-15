Death by Cheesecake: Taking baking from passion to profession

COLORADO SPRINGS — Giving new meaning to the phrase, "There's always room for cake," one Coloradan has spent years perfecting the perfect cheesecake; and now, as of the past few years, she's sharing her baking-based art with Colorado Springs.

With nearly 30 years of cheesecake making under her belt, it's safe to say that Patricia Marrara, owner of Death By Cheesecake, has a passion for crafting tasty treats.

For the longest time, her craft was reserved for friends and family, but about seven years ago a chance encounter with a restaurateur who wanted to taste test her cheesecake set her down a tasty trail that eventually lead to her opening up her own cheesecake cupcake operation.

"Something clicked, and I thought if a restaurateur wants to taste my cheesecake and I'm just an average person, then there might be something to this," commented Patricia.

What followed was months and months of fine-tuning her recipe, which involved utilizing neighbors as taste testers, "For the next three months I made more cheesecakes than I had in ten years and my friends and family loved me, and I realized that I had something."

Now, and for the past few years, she has been steadily baking, delivering, and growing her cheesecake cupcake delivery service in Colorado Springs.

"The hardest part is making sure that you're accountable for yourself, it's easy to slack off, it's easy to get disappointed when you get told no a bunch of times, you just have to keep going and you have to push yourself," stated Patricia.

While she does take care of all operations by herself, Patricia reports that she wouldn't have been able to make it this far without the support of friends, family, her first customers and the Colorado Small Business Development Center.

Patricia reports that her favorite part of the job is the hand-off because her overall goal is to bring a smile to folks in the area.

"I want to be able to make people happy. When I deliver and people open the door and they see a pretty box with a big, red bow, they get so excited; especially when it's a gift from a friend," Patricia said.

As she continues to look to the future, which will continue to involve a tremendous amount of cake, she's started operating a pop-up shop on Sundays and is working to add more days as the business progresses.

To learn more about Death By Cheesecake and follow Patricia's story, you can visit her website HERE.

