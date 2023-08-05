Creating worlds through puppetry in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Puppets are on the rise across Colorado as puppeteers continue to join forces and turn out dazzling designs and wondrous stage-craft; at the head of the charge is Katy Williams, president of the Rocky Mountain Puppetry Guild.

To say that Katy is "just" the president, would be an understatement; now based in Colorado Springs after years in Denver, she has been largely instrumental in the rise of puppetry performances across the state.

Her journey through the world of puppets started at a young age, animating everything around her; that passion carried through all of her years of education and eventually, in 2015, pushed her towards starting her own puppetry design studio.

Three years after she dove into the business world, she actively started building a puppetry community in Colorado through performances both large and small; as successes on the stage and interest from across the state mounted, she moved to spearhead efforts toward creating the Rocky Mountain Puppetry Guild, which was chartered in 2019.

The Rocky Mountain Puppetry Guild is a collective chartered by Puppeteers of America to encourage education, interest, accessibility, and participation in puppetry for local audiences. Katy Williams Design

The success of Katy's efforts is also reflected in her own life; during 2022 she was able to quit her full-time job (that she had maintained in addition to running her business) and focus fully on her puppet endeavors.

If you have an interest in finding out more about puppetry, checking out Katy's current projects, or maybe viewing some performances, follow the links below:



Additionally, on August 5th, you can view a wide array of puppet-based performances and workshops at both the Puppet Palooza and the Rocky Mountain Puppet Slam, hosted by Katy's production company at Green Box Arts in Green Mountain Falls.