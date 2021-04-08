Colorado Springs local wraps up third trek across the United States

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ben Clagett has now walked from coast to coast three times as a part of his ongoing journey in sobriety and as a way to inspire others to actively reach for their own dreams and accomplish their own goals.

Ben Clagett's journey started in Florida on November 11th and wrapped up in California 122 days later on March 12th.

With the completion of his most recent journey across the country, Clagett has achieved some impressive stats:



452 of walking in total

nearly 9,500 miles traveled

15 pairs of shoes worn through

For Ben, these long journeys provide a chance to see the country from a new perspective, meet new and interesting people, and share his story.

Clagett walked across the country for the first time back in 2015, just under two years before he decided he would actively pursue sobriety. After making that decision, he used daily walking as a way to promote his physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health.

"With the help of my incredible family, support system, and AA, I have stayed sober for three-a-half-years, and counting. Walking has been one of the most valuable tools I have utilized in sobriety."

He is a firm believer in "taking steps every day" both in a literal sense when it comes to walking and also in relation to his own goals.

"So I look at my life in that same way, what can I do today, what can I do right now to grow and continue to improve as a person."

Ben hopes that he is able to continue inspiring people to pursue their own goals with his most recent trip across the US.

"I hope that my third walk, life in sobriety, and my ongoing challenge to 'take a step today' inspires and encourages people to take small steps every day in order to achieve their goals and dreams."

Looking ahead, Ben says that he'll never say never when it comes to a fourth trip across the country, but for now he's focusing on other adventures.

You can learn more about Ben on his WEBSITE or FACEBOOK PAGE.