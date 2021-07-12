Colorado Springs celebrates community with lanterns on Prospect Lake

COLORADO SPRINGS — On July 10th, a Saturday evening, hundreds of Colorado Springs residents gathered around Prospect Lake to share in community and craft mountains of unique water lanterns that not only helped to light up the night but were also tasked with baring the hopes, dreams, and remembrances of those who created them.

This year, according to numbers pulled from Facebook, more than 3,400 people were interested in attending the event.

The massive activity, part of a national organization known as the Water Lantern Festival, aims to bring communities together through the creation of uniquely designed lanterns.

Watch your unique lantern drift out into the water as it joins other lanterns carrying hope, love, happiness, healing, peace, and connection. Water lantern Festival

Each attendee spent the evening hours of Saturday drawing or writing a fun or meaningful message or picture on their lantern before floating them out onto the lake as a whole group.

Many in attendance used the event as a time to celebrate life, remember family, or work to overcome past hardships.

The event also works to support multiple non-profits and charities.