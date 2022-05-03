Colorado museum showcases 7,000 exotic bugs for 62nd year

COLORADO SPRINGS — Now open for its 62nd year of operations, the John May Museum Center in El Paso county showcases more than 7,000 exotic insects from all over the world in what is reportedly the largest private insect collection around.

The museum features the enormous collection of insects, arachnids and more that was gathered during the lifetime and world travels of John May.

While the museum itself only displays about 7,000 specimens, an already mind boggling number, the nonprofit reports that there's another (about) 93,000 specimens in storage.

"We have 100,000 specimens, so we're not really interested in expanding the collection," commented Diana Fruh, co-director of the museum.

The museum, since its debut all those years ago, has been operated by the family of John May.

Currently operations are being handled by the fourth generation with some fifth generation family member beginning to step up and help out around the museum.

"I am a fourth generation operator of the museum," stated Diana.

"And I've spent my lifetime basically here as well," commented Carrie York, another co-director.

According to the family, the museum is not only unique but also precious to their own family history.

"A lot of us grew up on or near the property, this was our first job, we worked here, the museum is just a family heritage," said Diana.

The museum operates from May first to October first each year and you can go and get your insect fix any day from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.

"I tell people when they're coming, if you like nature at all, you will be absolutely astounded," finished Carrie.

For more information about the museum, its history, and what you can expect to see, CLICK HERE.