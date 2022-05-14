Children's bookstore dedicated to self-published authors opens in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — One Colorado author is opening a children's bookstore that is packed to the rafters with the work of self-published authors and features no spines, meaning that each book's cover is displayed prominently, giving each story the same chance to capture new readers.

For Joni McCoy, a self-published children's book author herself, giving other self-published authors a chance to showcase their hard work is a passion.

"It's my passion, it's my passion to not only show my books but show the incredible variety we have here that you're not going to see in a larger bookstore," stated Joni.

Young Bookworms, her newly created Colorado Springs bookstore, is stacked to the rafters with more than 250 books showcasing about 160 authors, several of which are from Colorado Springs (including herself).

"When I come into the store in the morning, it puts a smile on my face; I have a hard time leaving at night, this is my happy place," Joni commented, "and when I walk in, it's art on the wall, it's imagination, and it's thoughts in an author's head come to life."

The shop isn't only about giving authors another outlet to display their thoughts and dreams, the space is also dedicated to engaging young readers in a variety of ways.

Moving forward, Young Bookworms will feature daily story times, opportunities to learn more about writing and publishing, book clubs and more.

"I want to get them involved, I want to encourage kids to start their journey in writing if that's what they feel."

The shop has its grand opening during the second weekend of May.

To learn more about Young Bookworms and its ongoing mission to promote self-published authors and encourage young minds, CLICK HERE.