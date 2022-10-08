Calling Mother Nature for all your leaf peeping needs

CRIPPLE CREEK — Every year, hundreds or maybe even thousands of calls flood the city offices and Heritage Center in Cripple Creek as would-be leaf peepers look to find out when the best time to visit (in order to see the fiery foliage) might be; this year the city created a hotline staffed by Mother Nature herself as a good-humored way to respond.

The hotline number, (855)479-3332, features a rotating cast of individuals all portraying a rather put-upon (albeit good-naturedly) Mother Nature who is quite upset that the only time you (the caller) ever shoots a call her way is when you want to know about the changing leaves.

"This is your Mother... Nature," starts one message from Mother Nature, "you never call and you never write, you only want to know when the aspen viewing is best."

"You should be ashamed," goes another message, "you only call me once a year!"

"The leaves will be here when you get here," ends a third, "so get up here and clean your room!"

According to the heritage center, the first stop for many going into Cripple Creek, visitation to the town/area spikes significantly each year around the end of September and the beginning of October due to leaf-based tourism.

Normal off-season numbers, described by the Heritage Center as being early October through Memorial Day, generally float somewhere around 200 visitors a week, while the two to three weeks of changing leaves bumps that number to about 2,000 each week.

If you're looking for all the fall foliage from the video attached above, you can find it and crowds of avid leaf peepers, along state highway 67.

If you're hoping for a uniquely Cripple Creek experience and a guide to all things leaves, you can take a self-guided tour with the Two Mile High Club, the group that looks after the city's donkeys.

You can find the club at the Cripple Creek Heritage Center on both Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

For more information on Mother Nature click here or simply give her a call at (855)479-3332.