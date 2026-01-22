Burrito League arrives in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Running groups known as Burrito Leagues are popping up across the country and beyond for January, as runners dedicate hours and days to jogging short trails, paths, and loops over and over and over again.

Now, the league has a new chapter in Colorado Springs, located at the Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort.

Participants accumulate dozens and hundreds of miles through this repetition throughout January, with winners taking home a variety of prizes (which typically include some amount of burritos); however, the real goal goes beyond burritos.

According to the Burrito League website, the movement 'runs' on the idea of "...connecting with your local community through consistency and shared effort."

The movement is being driven by Aravaipa Running, a group that hosts and organizes a number of trail and endurance running events throughout the southwest.

Aravaipa Running has set up a website with details on how new Burrito League chapters can be set up and managed.

Locations have been set up on four continents (with the vast majority falling within North America); each participant measures their runs through the Strava app, and each chapter is in charge of its own rewards and incentives.

During the second week of January, the Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort became an official Burrito League running location, offering a .2-mile loop.

To support participants, Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort provides a hydration station, a portable restroom, and access to indoor restrooms during business hours. The property is monitored by security cameras to help maintain a safe and welcoming environment for runners at all hours. Buffalo Lodge Press Release

According to local race organizers, among the Colorado Springs prizes are a year's worth of burritos (52) and a two-night stay at the Buffalo Lodge.

For details on how to get involved, click here.

_____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.