Bristol Brewing releases Annual Pumpkin Ale to continue to support local nonprofits

COLORADO SPRINGS — For 15 out of their 29 years of operations, Bristol Brewing has released an annual pack of fundraising beers during the fall season which they report has contributed nearly $1,000,000 to nonprofit organizations in and around Colorado Springs.

"It's always been a part of our DNA to be a part of this community," commented Mike Bristol, owner of the brewing company, "I mean, we rely on this community to allow us to do what we do and what we love."

Dubbed the Give Back Mix Pack, Bristol donates 100 percent of the profits from the brews listed below to Friends of Cheyenne Cañon, Smokebrush Foundation for the Arts, Venetucci Farm (owned by the Pikes Peak Community Foundation):



Cheyenne Cañon Ale

Smokebrush Smoked Porter

Venetucci Pumpkin Ale

According to the Pikes Peak Community Foundation, donations over the years just to the Venetucci Farm have totaled nearly $420,000.

Pumpkins used to brew the Venetucci Pumpkin Ale were donated by Smith Farms.

Bristol Brewing says you can expect to see the mixed pack hit stores by October 25th; however, the launch party for these seasonal beers will be hosted Friday evening at Bristol's pub.

