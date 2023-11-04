Black Forest Arts and Crafts Guild hosts 59th annual fall show

BLACK FOREST — The Black Forest Arts and Crafts Guild is hosting its 59th annual fall show combining the creativity from dozens of local artists with community building and outreach.

Comprised of dozens of artists, bakers, and creators local to Black Forest, the guild specializes in handcrafted products that run the gamut from baked goods to stained glass and much, much more.

The guild was founded back in 1964 and claims to be the "longest, continuously running craft guild west of the Mississippi River."

Since 2006, the guild has provided financial assistance in the form of a single annual scholarship to "students living in the Black Forest area who demonstrate academic competence, aptitude, community involvement, and school participation."

The guild reports that these scholarships typically range from $1,000 - $2,500 each year; funds are raised via community and guild donations as well as a portion of the craft show profits.

According to members of the guild, the craft show serves not only as an outlet for their creative energies but also as a way to build community in Black Forest.

The 59th annual fall show runs from November 1 - 5 and is located at the Black Forest Community Center (12530 Black Forest Road) and is expected to pull in folks from all across the area.

