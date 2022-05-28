Art on the Streets enters its 24th year of public art installations

COLORADO SPRINGS — As a part of its 24th year of bringing public art to downtown Colorado Springs, Art on the Streets provided one UCCS alumni the opportunity to install a sculpture on a UCCS building.

The installation, a tangled line of air duct tubing that was affixed to the outside of the downtown UCCS building, is titled 'Betwixt' and is meant to display the complexity of navigating two worlds.

"For my self," commented Su Cho, the artist of the piece, "I'm Korean and also American, so [this is] within the idea of having to deal with two identities, not belonging to either, or; it's kind of like the representation of the tangled [nature] of this air duct basically."

Su Cho, an UCCS alumni, hopes also to inspire other UCCS students with his piece!

"Kind of like, spread[ing] that to the students at UCCS, that they can do it too if I can do it," Su Cho continued.

For the part of Downtown Ventures, a part of the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs, the hope is to engage any and all who are walking about downtown.

"Yeah, I hope that it provides a moment of delight and joy in someone's day," stated Michelle Winchell, executive director of Downtown Ventures, "I hope that it interrupts someone's train of thought, if you walk the same way everyday that you look at your environment a little differently and you're proud to live here and proud to be downtown."

This is the 24th year that Art on the Streets has brought public art to downtown Colorado Springs.

This year, 95 artists applied to the program and 12 were brought on board. Of that number, several are local to Colorado and two are local to the Pikes Peak region.

You can find out more about Art on the Streets and the ongoing mission of Downtown Ventures by clicking HERE.