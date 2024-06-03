Art on the Streets enters 26th year of public art installation

COLORADO SPRINGS — New murals are being painted and new sculptures are being installed as Art on the Streets returns for its 26th year, bringing fantastically crafted works of imagination to downtown Colorado Springs.

Organized by Downtown Ventures and funded through a series of grants, sponsorships, and private donations, Art on the Streets (AOTS) has been responsible for installing upwards of 300 temporary, public art displays across downtown Colorado Springs during its more-than-a-quarter-century run.

Downtown Ventures is a charitable nonprofit affiliate of Downtown Partnership dedicated to the arts, historic preservation and other public benefit programs of Downtown Colorado Springs. downtowncs.com

The goal of Art on the Streets is to create a yearly rotating, outdoor gallery that encourages folks to engage with downtown Colorado Springs in new and different ways year after year.

This year, more than 100 applicants submitted art work to be considered for AOTS; 13 pieces were chosen.

"We ended up with a high percentage of regional artists," stated Michelle Winchell, Executive Director of Downtown Ventures, "so we had six from the Pikes Peak region and an additional five from elsewhere in Colorado."

Art on the Streets officially launches on June 7th; for more information, head on over to the Art on the Streets webpage where you can find the best ways to engage with the new season of downtown, temporary art displays (as well as look through an archive of previous installations).

