Antonito hosts impressive and unique gathering of 19th century locomotives

ANTONITO — The Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad, based out of Antonito, is hosting one of the world's largest gatherings of 19th steam locomotives. The Victorian Iron Horse Roundup has railroad fans traveling from all over the United States to witness something that hasn't been seen for more than 140 years.

This year, the scenic railroad is celebrating its 50th anniversary, although interim president and CEO of the Cumbres and Toltec, Scott Gibbs, admits, "We're 50 plus one, COVID sort of shut things down last year."

In tandem with celebrating 50 years of preserving railroad history in Southern Colorado, the Cumbres and Toltec is hosting a locomotive roundup that is beyond unique.

The Iron Horse Roundup will feature two 1875 steam locomotives from Nevada, the Eureka and the Glenbrook, and they will be joined by our own recently restored 1883 engine No. 168 and engine No. 425. All four steam locomotives will pull historic consists of passenger and freight cars, creating living images that have not been seen on this planet for 140 years. Scott Gibbs

Each engine is under steam and pulling visitors across historic Colorado rails during the event.

While the mission every day at the C&TSRR is preserving the past for future generations, this event takes visitors even farther back than normally possible.

"It's an opportunity to recreate and have living history of a much earlier period of steam railroading than even we do on a daily basis," commented Stathi Pappas, chief mechanical officer for the railroad.

While the event will only last through August 29, visitors can always expect to step back in time, learn a bit about our historical railways, and enjoy the sights and sounds of a classic train ride any time they visit the Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad.