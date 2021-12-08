A Trombone Christmas to inspire musicians

BLACK FOREST — Each Christmas season, the Colorado Springs based Bare Bones Trombone choir invites any and all trombonists to join the group and contribute, via brass melodies, to the holiday spirit of the Pikes Peak region.

It's called Trombone Christmas, a national event that the Bare Bones choir has been participating in for years; however, despite the name, locally it's hardly ever a singular event.

Bare Bones generally sets up a few times around the Colorado Springs, Monument, Manitou, and Black Forest areas where they invite any trombonist, high school age and up, to join the band in playing holiday music arranged specifically for the mellow, brass horn.

"I mean it's just a good opportunity for musicians in general to find like a place to express themselves," commented one high school trombonist joining the group for an event.

The goal, outside of simply being an enjoyable way for this band to spend its time, is to encourage others to spend more time with their trombones (or any instrument), whether that be playing in a group, practicing more regularly, or even picking one up for the first time.

"Maybe some children will decide that they want to play the best instrument in the world," laughed organizer Christina VanCamp, "which is the trombone."

At the end of the day, it's all about sharing music with others as much as possible.

"Music makes life so much easier and so much more enjoyable, music reaches right down into your soul, right down into the spirit," said Jeff Ader, the conductor for the group's Trombone Christmas," and that's what we want for everybody [to] get out there and enjoy life."

If you would like to learn more about Trombone Christmas, or even where you can see more of the Bare Bones Trombone Choir during the rest of the year, you can visit their FACEBOOK PAGE.