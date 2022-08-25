A tale of trolleys at the heart of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Trolley Museum and Restoration Shop has been working for 40 years to preserve our town's history while also restoring vintage trolleys with the hope that they can some day be returned to a rail system.

The museum, founded in part by John Haney who still gives tours of the facility, is situated inside of an 1880s roundhouse which is nearly as old as Colorado Springs, founded in 1871.

Located on the premises you'll find a number of classical streetcars, historical photos, interactive displays for all ages, and four trolleys that are currently undergoing restoration.

While the museum clearly has a firm focus on preserving our city's history, they also have their sights set on the future.

The hope is to return trolleys to major usage in Colorado Springs at large.

The foundation that operates the museum has made and continues to make moves towards those ends.

The museum is completely volunteer based and is always looking for additional hands to come and help out.

To learn more about the museum and restoration shop CLICK HERE or possibly check out their open house on August 27th.