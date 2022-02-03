A quick look inside Cosmo's Magic Theater

COLORADO SPRINGS — Right off Garden of the Gods road in Colorado Springs, you can find a small, magic theater owned and operated by one Coloradan who is sure to leave you wondering whether or not magic has actually been real all along.

Cosmo Solano got his start in the field of magic at an extremely early age, "I started doing it when I was very young, like between five or six years old probably, playing with it like any kid would. I think I got serious," Solano continued, "when I was about eight."

His very first performance was for his kindergarten class and his very first paid job was at a backyard barbecue.

However, following years upon years of training, education, and a countless number of performances, Solano became not only good, but excellent.

Eventually he auditioned and was inducted into Hollywood's Magic Castle, a prestigious organization of renowned magicians.

Following about 17 years of performing in Los Angeles, he decided to make a change.

"Somewhere along the way I thought, wouldn't it be cool to have my own little theater. Now this was eight years ago, so I had already been doing this for a long time," he stated.

The theater has gone through a couple of iterations and locations, but one thing has stayed the same, it's a space for Solano to wow guests with the magic he loves the most.

"So I do closeup magic, they see things very close up, very slow and deliberate and very clear."

That translates to sleight of hand in a number of ways, the magician showcasing any number of magic tricks that he hopes will leave you not feeling tricked, but rather inspired or mesmerized.

"It's hard to explain, there's just something about being able to give people a sense of wonder, maybe make them think outside of the box; because they're seeing things that should otherwise be impossible," he finished.

In addition to running his theater, you can find this magician constantly practicing, learning and inventing new magic tricks, and creating instructions for other expert magicians, so that they can also learn his new tricks.

