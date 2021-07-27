A few highlights from the US Olympic and Paralympic Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS — Right inside the doors of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum you can find a treasure trove of artifacts, information, and interactive displays that transport viewers into the worlds and journeys of past and present Olympians and Paralympians.

It will, I'm positive, come as a surprise to nobody that the interior of this new construct is not only dazzling, but immensely immersive as well; with displays including:



The entire collection of Olympic torches, dating back to the beginning of that tradition which started at the Berlin games in 1936

A wall stacked with actual medals awarded to Olympians over the years

The scoreboard from the Miracle on Ice hockey game

An incredible gallery stacked with paintings from LeRoy Neiman, five-time Olympic painter, and an interactive display that lets you transform into one of his paintings

Those exhibits listed above are only a few of the myriad of attractions and galleries available within the museum, where you are also likely to run into Olympic athletes.

