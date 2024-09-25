Project COPE adds $100,000 to 2024 budget after seeing record demand

COLORADO SPRINGS — With the cost of living hitting Coloradans hard, assistance for Colorado Springs Utilities customers has seen a record demand in 2024.

As of September 1st, the Project COPE program, which helps customers in emergencies, had $181,820 remaining for assistance in the 2024 calendar year. On Tuesday, Colorado Springs Utilities told News5Investigates the board for Project COPE approved a $100,000 allocation earlier this month to provide additional money through the end of the year. Colorado Springs Utilities said the foundation also approved additional funds in 2023.

Data requested from News5Investigates shows the program paid out more than double the amount of assistance from April to September of 2023.

Springs Utilities said the $100,000 allocation paired with the payouts of the first half of September 2024 make the total amount remaining in assistance for the year $203,056.

Project COPE disperses money to 10 partner agencies including Catholic Charities, Pikes Peak United Way, Silver Key Senior Services, and The Salvation Army. Assistance is then given out through those programs. To qualify, a customer must have a past-due balance and be facing an emergency. The money can only be received once in a 12-month period

Colorado Springs Utilities said it matches the first $500,000 of donations made by customers, businesses, and employees for Project COPE. The $100,000 allocation came from the foundation's fund balance. Each year the budget is set based on requests from partner agencies.

Project COPE is separate from the Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) which is available to people meeting certain income requirements. LEAP is a federally funded program that is available from November to April each year.

_____

News5 Investigates KOAA 5 is committed to fighting for what is right in our community. Have something you need to shed light on? Concerned about something happening in your community? Fill out the form and help us bring it to the light of day. First Name Last Name Email Phone Number Subject Body File Upload Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.