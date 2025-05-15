'Legalized Vandalism' Colorado Springs neighbors frustrated over spray paint left after fiber installation

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities has been installing fiber lines throughout the city, and people in the Wolf Ranch neighborhood say the spray paint left behind from that project months ago won’t go away.

“It is so embarrassing, it just doesn’t look like you take care of your things,” Adria Lopour, a homeowner in the neighborhood said.

Lopour said Utilities made the marks on the sidewalk and rocks near her home in October and was told it would go away in about three to six months. It’s now been seven months. Lopour said even with a professional power washer, the paint remains.

“The problem is, is we spent a lot of money on our landscaping. We take pride in our neighborhood in Colorado Springs. This is not a Wolf Ranch issue. It's a Colorado Springs issue,” Lopour said.

Colorado Springs Utilities pointed out, the markings are in public right of way or utility easements near homes.

“So essentially, Colorado Springs Utilities has created legalized vandalism,” Lopour said.

Other neighbors have had better luck with pressure washing and using other cleaning solutions to get the paint removed.

Colorado Springs Utilities sent News5 a statement in response to our request about the concerns neighbors brought to News5.

The full statement is below.

“We understand that utility locate markings may not always be aesthetically pleasing, and we appreciate our customers’ patience as they naturally fade over time.

These markings are a critical legal and safety requirement designed to identify underground utility lines before excavation or construction work begins. They play a key role in preventing accidental damage to essential infrastructure, ensuring the safety of both workers and the community.

As part of our fiber project, work was completed in this neighborhood late last fall. We can confirm that the proper locate paint was applied to mark underground utility lines. Since that time, the paint has faded and will continue to do so naturally.

Several factors influence how long these marks remain visible, including the type of surface, environmental conditions, paint quality and application method. Local climate and surface conditions play a significant role in determining the rate at which the paint fades. In some cases, complete disappearance may take several months to a few years.

We appreciate the community’s understanding and remain committed to maintaining safety while minimizing any inconvenience.”

When pressed about whether or not the paint used was water soluble, Utilities said “there are various types of locate paints used in the industry.” It later said it requires contractors to use marking paint which can vary in chemical compounds and that the paint needs to be able to withstand the elements to prevent the need for repeating locating efforts.

Lopour is hoping to see some change happen as the paint remains outside her home.

“We care about our city, we want to keep it beautiful, you should too,” Lopour said.

