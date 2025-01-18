Engineering firm D11 hired for structural analysis on Jenkins Middle School asked for extension

COLORADO SPRINGS — Jensen Hughes, the engineering firm Colorado Springs School District 11 hired for its structural analysis on Jenkins Middle School, asked local and state fire officials on Monday for an extension to shut down the building.

In a letter obtained by News5 Investigates, the firm said it would have preliminary findings by Friday, the day the district was ordered by the state to close the building. You can read the letter below or by clicking here:

The firm asked both the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) to delay the closure of the building by one week to January 24.

News5 reached out to District 11's spokesperson, who did confirm this directive came from the district. We're working to get more answers from the district and will bring you those as they come in.

