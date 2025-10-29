Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNews5 Investigates

Actions

El Paso County Board reverses decision to charge longtime retirees for healthcare benefits

IMG_0752.jpg
KOAA
Retirees pack a conference room at the 4th Judicial District Attorney's office Wednesday morning.
IMG_0752.jpg
Posted
and last updated

The El Paso County Health Plan Trust Board reversed its decision Wednesday morning to begin charging longtime retirees for healthcare benefits.

Retirees said they learned earlier this month that their healthcare, which was previously free to retirees with more than 20 years of service to the county, would cost them $56.08 a month in 2026. By 2027, they would be charged the full active retiree amount, yet to be determined. The 2026 full amount is $112.16.

In a meeting with the board Wednesday morning, County Administrator Bret Waters said he was made aware by retirees of a letter from 2019 that told retirees who reached the 20-year service mark their healthcare coverage would be free upon retirement.

Previously, Waters said he was under the impression this was not something that had been communicated to retirees as an official benefit.

The reversal of the decision, which was made at the board’s September meeting, was met with applause from retirees who attended Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

_____

News5 Investigates
KOAA 5 is committed to fighting for what is right in our community. Have something you need to shed light on? Concerned about something happening in your community? Fill out the form and help us bring it to the light of day.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community