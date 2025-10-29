El Paso County Board reverses decision to charge longtime retirees for healthcare benefits

The El Paso County Health Plan Trust Board reversed its decision Wednesday morning to begin charging longtime retirees for healthcare benefits.

Retirees said they learned earlier this month that their healthcare, which was previously free to retirees with more than 20 years of service to the county, would cost them $56.08 a month in 2026. By 2027, they would be charged the full active retiree amount, yet to be determined. The 2026 full amount is $112.16.

In a meeting with the board Wednesday morning, County Administrator Bret Waters said he was made aware by retirees of a letter from 2019 that told retirees who reached the 20-year service mark their healthcare coverage would be free upon retirement.

Previously, Waters said he was under the impression this was not something that had been communicated to retirees as an official benefit.

The reversal of the decision, which was made at the board’s September meeting, was met with applause from retirees who attended Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

