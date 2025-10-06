Colorado Springs Mayor on rising costs, budget shortfall facing city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs City Council will get its first look at the proposed 2026 budget Monday morning.

The city is expecting a $31 million shortfall for the 2026 budget year as revenues fall flat in 2025 and expenses for the city are increasing.

“What the city is experiencing is what many American families are experiencing,” Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade said, “because people are not spending [money], because there's a lot of uncertainty, therefore, the city does not have the revenues that we typically have.”

Other cities across Colorado are facing budget shortfalls including Denver and Aurora.

“The cost of materials, whether it’s asphalt, you name it, everything is more expensive,” Mobolade said.

The mayor added while costs are going up, there are also contracts the city is locked into for things like body worn cameras.

“We don't control that [the cost],” Mobolade said, “we can try to negotiate that, but our options are do we continue that [contract] or do we find a new vendor and finding a new vendor could potentially set us backwards, and so sometimes it might be easier to just endure the cost of this technological platform that is effective and we know, keeps our community safe, and we can keep it all moving,” Mobolade said.

Other contracts, such as those with non-profits and organizations like the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC have the opportunity for negotiation in the event of budget issues, Mobolade said.

Last month, the city announced cost-saving measures it’s taking ahead of the anticipated shortfall. It includes five mandatory unpaid furlough days for city employees next year. Employees making more than $72,000 a year will take an additional two unpaid days in 2026.

The mayor said public safety is the priority despite the anticipated budget shortfall.

“I'm not apologizing for prioritizing public safety because it's not just a priority for me. It's a priority for our residents. When you look at all the data and the polls and surveys and town halls, that is the number one issue on the top of our residents' minds,” Mobolade said.

Additionally, the Meadows Park Community Center is closing October 10th. The city said it was due to program demand, and the loss of a key contract to fund youth programs.

The city still owns the physical building, but said the center was not financially viable. Mobolade said there are plans to get community input on what should be in the center in the future.

“There are a lot of conversations actually about what a potential thing could be in that building that doesn't have to be city run. It's a cost for the city to run those programs and run that center is what we're cutting,” Mobolade said.

Whether or not the city would consider selling the building is something Mobolade said was a possibility.

“If that makes sense. I mean, yes, everything is on the table. If we sell it, could I use that money to help some of our efforts, but at the end of the day, that building will be occupied with something new that will bring hope and flourish into the community. I just don't know what that is,” Mobolade said.

News5 requested participation data from the city, here’s the information provided.

Data on Community Center participation provided by City of Colorado Springs

Meadows Park Community Center

Youth programs: ~15–20 youth weekly (soccer, basketball, and open gym).

~15–20 youth weekly (soccer, basketball, and open gym). Senior programs: ~20–30 seniors weekly (guided exercise and meal program).

~20–30 seniors weekly (guided exercise and meal program). Food distribution: ~15–30 individuals weekly.



Hillside Community Center



Youth programs: Afterschool program ~30 youth daily (Mon–Fri).

Senior programs:



Dance class ~20/week



o Senior lunches: 20–25/day (Mon–Thu) Subtotal: ~100–120 seniors weekly.

Food distribution: 70+ people per month across 2 days



Deerfield Hills Community Center



Youth programs: Playgroup 8–10 youth per class, monthly



Senior programs:

o Senior fitness: 2–5/class, twice per week

o Daily Active Adult: 2/day

o Artsy Adults: 5–10/class (frequency unclear, assume weekly)

Subtotal: ~19–30 seniors weekly.

Food distribution:

o 80 families/month

o 20 seniors/month

Westside Community Center



· Youth programs: STEAM class 8 youth/month



Senior programs:

o Zumba: 2–9 twice weekly

o Zumba Gold: 8 twice weekly

o Super Senior Fitness: 35–37 twice weekly

o Balance & Strength: 16–20 twice weekly

o Senior lunch: 10–12/day (Mon–Fri)

Subtotal: ~70–80 seniors weekly.

· Food distribution: Westside Cares pantry: 200 individuals twice monthly

