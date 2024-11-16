A look into the ownership behind Apex Physical Medicine and Rehab

COLORADO SPRINGS — Apex Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation centers in Colorado Springs have unexpectedly closed and patients say they were not notified.

News5Investigates received a tip that one of the buildings the center occupied had a notice posted saying it was more than $20,000 delinquent

on rent, taxes, and other costs. It said the landlord, Niadventure LLC was requiring the business to pay within three days.

The owner of Niadventure LLC is John Bissell, his name is listed as a doctor for Apex online and he was listed as the registered agent for Apex Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation up until January of 2023, according to state records.

News5Investigates reached out to Bissell who said he has not been affiliated with Apex since January of this year. He said his only involvement with Apex as of now was as a creditor, meaning Apex owes him money, he suggested News5Investigates reach out to the current owner, Heather Copeland.

News5 called Copeland, after finding out it was KOAA News5 calling, Copeland hung up the phone. News5Investigates followed up over text and did not hear back.

