A look at Matthew Livelsberger: the man found inside the Las Vegas cybertruck

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs man’s body was found inside a Tesla Cybertruck that had an explosion outside of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas Wednesday morning.

Investigators say Matthew Livelsberger is the man found inside the truck but also say they are awaiting a DNA confirmation. Livelsberger’s identification cards and credit cards were found inside the vehicle.

Law enforcement officials say they believe Livelsberger shot himself just before an explosion occurred inside the Cybertruck.

Livelsberger was a decorated Army veteran, most recently assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group in Stuttgart Germany.

Law enforcement say he was on approved leave from the military while he was in the United States.

Livelsberger was previously married but divorced in 2018. County records show in 2022, he remarried to another woman who is also listed as the property owner at the home FBI agents were investigating in Colorado Springs. Neighbors said he had a baby at home as well.

Livelsberger’s military career dates back to 2006, the U.S. Army said he served active duty until 2011 before joining the national guard and later the reserve.

The 37-year-old entered Active Duty in December of 2012 as a U.S. Army Special Operations Soldier.

At a news conference Thursday morning, law enforcement officials in Las Vegas said Livelsberger shot himself before the explosion happened inside the Tesla cybertruck.

Investigators also pointed out some similarities shared between Livelsberger and the suspect in the New Orleans attack. Law enforcement said they have not ruled out a possible connection.

Both Livelsberger and Shamsud-Din Jabbar served in the U.S. Army in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Law enforcement said there is no record they served in the same unit or at the same time.

Livelsberger and Jabbar also were deployed to Afghanistan in 2009, but law enforcement officials also said there is no evidence they were stationed in the same area or unit during their deployments.

