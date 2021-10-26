Watch
NewsNational/World News

Actions

Texas restricts participation in sports for transgender students

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Gay/AP
FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. Texas Republicans approved on Monday, Oct. 18 redrawn U.S. House maps that favor incumbents and decrease political representation for growing minority communities, even as Latinos drive much of the growth in the nation’s largest red state. Abbott is expected to sign off on the changes. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Greg Abbott
Posted at 8:45 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 22:46:01-04

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott signed a bill into law that requires athletes to play on teams that correspond with the gender listed on their birth certificates.

HB 25, which passed during a third special legislative session, goes into effect in Jan. 2022.

According to The Texas Tribune, the legislation is more restrictive than current University Interscholastic League (UIL) policies.

The publication reports that the UIL also requires students to compete on teams that correspond with their birth certificate, but makes no mention of modified birth certificates. HB 25 says athletes are limited to teams that correspond with the sex listed on their birth certificate at or around the time of birth.

Exceptions are made for females if there is not a female team, according to ESPN, which gives the example of football or baseball.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards