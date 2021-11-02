Watch
Tesla recalls software in thousands of vehicles

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - The Tesla company logo sits on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo., on Feb. 2, 2020. Tesla has issued a recall that will automatically send a software update fixing a safety problem in its electric vehicles. The recall on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, apparently heads off a looming confrontation with U.S. safety regulators. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 4:31 PM, Nov 02, 2021
Tesla is recalling software in nearly 12,000 vehicles due to a reported problem with its automatic emergency brake system.

According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, the emergency brake could automatically activate and cause a rear-end crash.

The recall impacts the Model S, X, 3, and Y vehicles that were sold since 2017.

The agency says Tesla has uninstalled software that caused the issue and released new software.

Tesla said it’s not aware of any crashes due to the emergency brake system issue.

