Seal found in middle of roadway in New York

A seal appeared lost in Southampton, New York on Sunday.

Police were called after it was seen in a parking lot, near a hotel.

Officers tracked the seal down after it stopped in the middle of a roadway.

"Our officers were able to detain the seal until the seal was taken into custody by the Riverhead Foundation," the Southhampton Town Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

The Riverhead Foundation is a nonprofit organization that rescues and rehabilitates marine animals.

The program director says harbor seals typically rest on rocks and beaches. He added that it's uncommon for them to be so far out on land.