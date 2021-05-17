Which stores are still requiring masks for visitors

As individuals, municipalities, and companies decide what the new CDC guidelines about mask-wearing for vaccinated Americans mean for them and visitors, a few nationwide retailers have rolled back their mask mandates right away for vaccinated customers while others have said they will still require facial coverings.

The CDC’s guidelines are for fully vaccinated Americans, meaning anyone who is two weeks out after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or after the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

There are some caveats on the loosening of mask requirements; the CDC says even vaccinated Americans should wear a mask in crowded areas indoors or outside. This includes public transit, shelters, and outdoor gatherings where people are standing close together.

So, where do you need to mask up? Here’s a look at national chains that are still requiring visitors to wear a mask, whether or not they are vaccinated.

Planes, trains, and buses : The transportation mask mandate will remain in place through September 13, requiring face coverings on commercial planes, trains, public maritime vessels (like ferries), bus services, and other public transportation.

Aldi: Face coverings are still required at the supermarket chain.

Disney: At this time, visitors to Disney theme parks over the age of 2 are required to wear a face covering.

Home Depot: Face coverings are still required inside the home improvement chain.

Kroger: Kroger operates nearly 3,000 grocery stores around the country under brands like Food4Less, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, King Soopers, QFC, Roundy’s, Ralph’s, and Smith’s.

Simon Property Group : The company operates dozens of shopping centers and malls in 37 states including many Premium Outlets locations.

Uber and Lyft: The ride-sharing companies are still requiring both drivers and riders to wear masks.

Walgreens: The pharmacy chain still lists facial coverings as required for visitors older than 2.

Whole Foods: The health foods grocery store chain is still requiring masks for visitors "to protect the health and safety of our Team Members and communities."

Here is a list of retailers who have lifted their mask mandate for those who are fully vaccinated. Many are asking visitors who are not vaccinated to still wear a mask for the safety of others in the community.

Costco

CVS

Dick's Sporting Goods

Meijer

Publix

Starbucks

Target

Trader Joe's

Walmart/Sam's Club

Many of the stores that have lifted their mask requirements are still requiring them for their employees; so you may see staff wearing masks, like baristas at Starbucks, even if customers are not required to.

This list is updating and changing as more retailers make announcements about their mask policies. If you have questions about whether a specific location requires masks, it is recommended to call ahead.