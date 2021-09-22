US to purchase an additional 500 million COVID-19 vaccines for lower-income countries in 2022

President Joe Biden is set to announce that the U.S. is doubling, to 1 billion doses, its purchase of Pfizer's COVID-19 shots to share with the world.

The U.S. is doubling its contribution in an effort to embrace a goal of vaccinating 70% of the global population within the next year.

The stepped-up U.S. commitment will be the cornerstone of a global vaccination summit the president is convening virtually on Wednesday on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

Biden will push well-off nations to do more to get the coronavirus under control around the world.

Word of Biden's plan comes from two senior Biden administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the president's remarks.

In June, during an event at the G7 Summit, Biden announced his intention to purchase and distribute 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The White House has already begun shipping the first 200 million doses of that commitment, and the remaining 300 million doses will be donated in early 2022. At the same event, the other G7 nations agreed to purchase an additional 500 million doses.