US could reach 100M COVID-19 cases by fall, officials warn

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York's Long Island. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 11:48 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 13:48:27-04

The White House estimates the country will see 100 million COVID-19 infections by fall and winter.

The estimate is based on several models, a Biden administration official told CNN.

The estimate was first reported by the Washington Post.

Officials say the 100 million case estimate could be avoided if precautions are taken and if the government receives more funding for resources, including updated vaccines and more testing.

Pfizer and Moderna are working to update their vaccines by the fall. But the country may not have enough money to buy enough vaccines for everyone.

That’s why the administration is asking Congress for more than $22 billion in aid.

Officials warn that if they don’t receive enough emergency aid funding, certain supplies, including antiviral drug Paxlovid, could run out as early as October.

As of Monday, Johns Hopkins University data shows that more than 997,570 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S.

Officials told CNN the White House will commemorate the moment the country reaches the grim milestone.

