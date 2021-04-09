Georgia becomes latest state to pause vaccinations after multiple adverse reactions

CUMMING, Georgia - Vaccinations at a mass vaccine site in Georgia have been paused, following several reports of adverse reactions after being given the Johnson & Johnson single dose COVID-19 vaccine.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports eight people on Wednesday had reactions that were consistent with common reactions and were monitored at the Cumming Fairgrounds vaccination site before being sent home. One person was taken to a hospital to be evaluated before being released.

More than 400 vaccinations were done at the site on Wednesday with no reactions, and health officials say there is “no reason to believe there is anything wrong with the vaccine.”

“We are looking into what happened and what may have caused the reactions, including the conditions at the fairgrounds such as heat and the ability to keep the site cool,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., DPH commissioner in a written statement.

Cumming is about 20 miles north of Atlanta.

This is the fourth report of a pause in vaccinations at a large vaccine site in this country this week, Colorado, North Carolina and Iowa have also reported reactions.

Also on Wednesday, a site in Colorado had 11 adverse reactions from the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and two people were taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. The others were given juice or water at the vaccine site before being sent home.

On Thursday, vaccinations were paused at PNC Arena and two other sites in Raleigh, North Carolina after multiple adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Four people were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

At least one person in North Carolina had fainted.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is examining reports of adverse reactions, but says fainting is not uncommon.