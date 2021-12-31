DC schools to require negative COVID test before classes resume Jan. 5

Officials announced Wednesday ways for DC Public Schools students and staff members to return safely from winter break.

School officials said staff and students would have to show a negative COVID-19 test by 4 p.m. local time on Jan. 4.

Those who do not present test results will not be able to return to school on Jan. 5, officials said.

Officials said rapid tests could be picked up at a school on Jan. 3 or 4, and students must take the test on Tuesday.

Teachers will be required to take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test and report the results before 1 p.m. Monday.

The Washington Post reported that more than 24 schools went virtual after the coronavirus spread amongst students and staff members before Christmas break.