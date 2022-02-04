Watch
CDC study finds wearing N95, KN95 masks provides best protection against COVID-19

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
A product stall filled with free N95 respirator masks, provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, sits outside the pharmacy at this Jackson, Miss., Kroger grocery store, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. The Biden administration is making 400 million N95 masks available for free to U.S. residents. Authorities note the masks' offer better protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19 than cloth masks. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Posted at 12:28 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 14:31:49-05

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday that consistently wearing a mask, especially an N95 and KN95 respirator mask, while inside public places provide the best protection against COVID-19.

In its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, the health agency surveyed participants about what type of mask they wore.

Those who wore a cloth mask lowered their odds of testing positive by 56%.

The CDC added that wearing a surgical mask cut the odds of testing positive by 66%, while N95 and KN95 masks reduced the chances of infection by 83%.

For those who wear N95/KN95 masks followed by a surgical mask, their odds of infection were the lowest, the CDC said.

The research was conducted between Feb. 18 and Dec. 1, 2021, by the California Department of Public Health. It surveyed 652 people who tested positive for the coronavirus and matched them with 1,176 participants who tested negative.

Other information obtained by the researchers included if they had been in stores, restaurants, churches, schools, and other indoor public places in the 14 days before testing, if they'd worn a mask, and for how long.

