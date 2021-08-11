Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

California to be 1st state to require teachers to be vaccinated for COVID or get tested

items.[0].image.alt
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this April 13, 2021, file photo, kindergarten teacher Lilia Matos and her student Jesus Mendez stand outside their classroom on the first day of in-person learning at Heliotrope Avenue Elementary School in Maywood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
California Schools Student Departures
Posted at 1:03 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 15:14:02-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California will become the first state in the nation to require all teachers and school staff to get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

The governor’s office says the new policy will take effect on Aug. 12, 2021, and schools must be in full compliance by Oct. 15, 2021.

The statewide vaccine mandate for K-12 educators comes as schools return from summer break amid growing concerns of the highly contagious delta variant.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new policy Wednesday as he visited a San Francisco Bay Area school that has already reopened after the summer break.

“To give parents confidence that their children are safe as schools return to full, in-person learning, we are urging all school staff to get vaccinated. Vaccinations are how we will end this pandemic,” said Governor Newsom. “As a father, I look forward to the start of the school year and seeing all California kids back in the classroom.”

Several large school districts in the state have issued similar requirements in recent days, including San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and the Long Beach Unified school districts.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

News5 App Streaming - small

KOAA News5 Streaming