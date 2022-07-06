Watch Now
NewsNational/World News

Actions

Apple to add 'lockdown' safeguard on iPhones, iPads, Macs

Apple Maryland Union Vote
Kathy Willens/AP
FILE - The Apple logo adorns the facade of a retail store.
Apple Maryland Union Vote
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 13:22:26-04

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple plans to roll out a “lockdown” option for iPhones, iPads and Mac computers.

The feature is intended to protect against spyware unleashed by state-sponsored hackers. When "lockdown mode" is activated, wired connections will not work when the device is locked. Invitations and attachments will also be blocked.

The safeguard announced Wednesday is a tacit acknowledgment that not even Apple has been able to adequately shield its products against attacks from malicious actors backed by governments fishing for information about perceived adversaries.

“While the vast majority of users will never be the victims of highly targeted cyberattacks, we will work tirelessly to protect the small number of users who are," said Ivan Krstić, Apple’s head of Security Engineering and Architecture.

"Lockdown mode" will initially be offered in a test format before it's released to all iPhone, IPad and Mac users, as part of a major software update this fall.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation