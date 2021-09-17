Missing woman, Gabby Petito, made multiple stops in southern Colorado

Authorities in Utah and Florida continue searching for 22-year-old Gabby Petito, who went missing in Utah as she traveled cross-country with her fiancé, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie.

During their cross-country trip, they stopped in Colorado along the way, one of those places being Slice420 in Old Colorado City.

According to a Slice420 Facebook post, Petito stopped by the restaurant more than two months ago, around July 8, 2021.

Here you can see the restaurant posted two pictures of Petito along with a message saying in part, "should we find that we have any information that may be relevant to this missing person investigation we will share that with law enforcement immediately."

She also took a picture at Sweetwater a Flower Market back in August. The company posted on Facebook Friday, September 17, 2021 which read in part, "sharing in hopes others will contribute and share in helping Gabbys family find her."

To see a timeline put together by KSTU of her travels through Utah, click here.