Young voters in Colorado not thrilled about likely Biden-Trump rematch

DENVER — As ballots were counted on Super Tuesday, students at the University of Denver gathered for an election night watch party and shared their thoughts about the 2024 presidential race.

The watch party was hosted by the Center on American Politics.

Students at the watch party were interested in politics, though not exactly thrilled with the two men who won Colorado’s primaries and are likely to be the presidential nominees — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

“I’m kind of just waiting for Nikki Haley to drop out, which is disappointing because I kind of had some hope for her,” said DU student Anna Zapata. “But it is what it is.”

Covering Colorado Biden, Trump poised to take Colorado presidential nominations Alasyn Zimmerman

While young people traditionally tend to be more progressive and more likely to vote for the Democratic Party in presidential elections, polls show many are disappointed with Biden, including his response to the Israel-Hamas war.

“I think that his handling of Israel Palestine sort of left a mark on our generation,” said DU student Sergio Hernandez.

Hernandez, who went home to vote in California, said he left his ballot blank in the Democratic presidential primary.

Some students said they’re also concerned about Biden’s age. Biden is 81 years old. If he is re-elected, he will be 86 by the time his second term is over.

“I think Joe Biden has done a fine job as president overall, but I don't think he should be in the office,” said DU student Aidan Evans. “I'll be voting for him because that's my only option. But no 82-year-old should be in the presidency, regardless of their politics.”

While much has been made of Biden's age, he's only a few years older than Trump, who is 77 years old.

Politics Interactive map: A county-by-county look at Colorado's presidential primary vote The Denver7 Team

Students said while they have concerns about Biden, it doesn't mean they will vote for Trump.

“I think that if we are forced to vote, we’ll vote for Biden overwhelmingly against Trump,” said Hernandez.

“I think a lot of young people like myself are going to begrudgingly vote for Biden because he is a Democratic candidate and he reflects a lot of their values much more than Trump,” said Evans.

Zapata said her top issue is saving democracy.

“I want to be able to make sure that American democracy is secure for the next four years and hopefully for another generation after me,” said Zapata.

But they say many of their friends could stay home in November unless the candidates give them a reason to show up to the polls. That’s something they’ll be watching for as the general election campaign gets underway.