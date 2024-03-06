Watch Now
Biden, Trump poised to take Colorado presidential nominations

Posted at 7:16 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 21:27:55-05

COLORADO — Early results Tuesday night show the country is headed for a rematch in November.

President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump are expected to secure the nominations for their respective parties in Colorado. Numbers released shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday night show Biden with 218,566 votes and Trump with 172,150 votes for the Democratic and Republican nominations.

Colorado has shifted away from being a battleground state in recent election cycles.

Ryan Strickler, a political science professor at Colorado State University Pueblo (CSU Pueblo) said the 2022 election solidified the state’s shift away from being competitive.

“We saw Democrats kind of sweep across the board. So after that election, I don't, particularly in the general election, I don't expect, that to change anytime,” Strickler said.

The presidential nomination was the only race on the ballot for Coloradans Tuesday. In June, voters will decide who will move onto the November election for congressional races as well as state house, senate, and other offices.

In southern Colorado, congressional races are going to be closely watched. All current Republican U.S. House Representatives are not running for reelection in their respective seats.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-Rifle) announced in December she would be running in a different district.

Boebert faced a competitive reelection bid in the third district, which includes most of the western slope and Pueblo County.

Instead, she’ll be running in the heavily Republican fourth district, which is the eastern part of the state, along with a portion of El Paso County.

Disclaimer: All results are considered unofficial until certified.

KOAA Election Results

