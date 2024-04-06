Two candidates to run in CD5 Democratic primary

EL PASO COUNTY — Democrats will have a contested primary in June for the Congressional District 5 race. It’s a seat the El Paso County Democratic party is looking closely at after Congressman Doug Lamborn announced his retirement in January. Lamborn served in office for nearly two decades.

River Gassen and Joe Reagan, both political newcomers will be on the Democratic ballot this summer.

Gassen, received 40 percent of delegates, earning the top line, while Reagan received 35 percent. John Edgar missed a spot on the ballot with 23 percent. Candidates must receive 30 percent of delegates at the assembly to qualify for the ballot.

No Democratic candidates for Congressional District 5 opted to circulate petitions to get onto the ballot.

A field of five newcomers ran for the nomination, Orlando Avion and Adam Gillard received minimal support in the two straw polls done before voting. During their nomination speeches, they each threw their support behind other candidates.

Candidates detailed several priorities during their speeches from gun violence, healthcare, abortion rights, and housing affordability.

Gassen’s candidate speech focused on gun violence, healthcare, and abortion rights.

“We deserve better. Our children deserve much better. A world free from fear and violence,” Gassen said during a candidate speech, “How many more students must be harmed by gun violence before we do more to protect them? When the kids, the families, the people in our communities face challenges that Congress failed to address, we not only face a crisis of policy but also of character.”

Reagan focused on his military service and pointed to a need for universal healthcare, affordability, and immigration reform.

“If we're really serious about immigration reform, if we're really serious about identifying the core things that are driving the crisis on our border, we have to go after the corporations that continue to exploit undocumented workers,” Reagan said.

Republicans will have at least two candidates on the June ballot for the seat, former state Rep. Dave Williams earned the top line spot at the Republican assembly while Jeff Crank petitioned onto the ballot. State Senator Bob Gardner filed petitions and is awaiting confirmation from the Secretary of State's office.

