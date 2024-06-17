Monday is the last day to mail your primary ballot

SOUTHERN COLORADO — We're just over a week away from Primary Election Day in Colorado, but Monday is the last day to mail your ballot.

If you don't mail your ballot by Monday, June 17, you'll need to either drop off your ballots at a secure drop box location, or vote in person.

If you're unaffiliated, you were sent two ballots, one for Democrats and one for Republicans, but you can only return one of those. If you return both, they'll both be thrown out.

This primary election is for the following:



all eight of Colorado's U.S. House members

half of Colorado's state senators

all of Colorado's house members

Colorado's District Attorneys

county commissioner seat

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

___





____

