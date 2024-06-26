Meet the candidates on November’s ballot for Colorado's Congressional District Three

PUEBLO — Tuesday's Primary Election narrowed the field of candidates as we head towards the November election. One of the big races is the 3rd Congressional District, which includes most of the western slope, Pueblo County, and other Southern Colorado communities.

Adam Frisch will be the democratic nominee once again. He was unopposed in this primary. There were six candidates on the Republican ballot. The unofficial results show attorney Jeff Hurd has won the Republican vote.

In November, Republican Jeff Hurd will face Democrat Adam Frisch on the ballot for Congressional District 3.

“It would be an honor to serve this district. I'm not a career politician, this is the first time I've ever run for anything, I haven't even run for dog catcher. And in me, you'll get somebody that's sincere and authentic and hardworking,” Hurd said.

“Number one, I'm a proud father, two, a husband and three, a small business owner, and everything else falls into place from there,” Frisch said.

Jeff Hurd won the Republican Primary race with over 36,000 votes.

“It was an honor to have those results and to see that level of support from across the district. I took about five seconds to rest and enjoy it and then I was thinking, okay, how do we go and win this election in November,” Hurd said.

He said if elected, he will focus on legislation that would benefit water, energy and natural resources.

“Making sure that we are still able to grow crops in southeast Colorado, and western Colorado and that we're not just growing homes in Aurora and Denver, and seeing what we can do to help our energy industry as well,” Hurd said.

Adam Frisch said his focus for District 3 are inflation, women's rights, ranching and farming.

“We have these 27 counties out here. And the vast majority of them are in the production business. And we understand that there's a consumer to our production. But there seems to be a lot of people in DC and up in Denver, as well, that don't understand how hard it is to produce energy, steel, and put food on the plate of people,” Frisch said.

Frisch said he has traveled over 55,000 miles across this district speaking with voters.

“There's just a lot of great stuff going on in our district and I really want to do a great job of representing the men and women, the small businesses of our district,” Frisch said. “I came from the Colorado Cattlemen Association meeting. Last week, I was speaking in Grand Junction, at the Colorado Miners Association, and I had time with the Farm Bureau. I was out in Nucla listening to conversations about public lands. We're just always on the road listening to what people are thinking about,” Frisch said.

News5 asked the candidates why people should vote for them.

“Because there will be no more sincere and authentic and hardworking congressman in Colorado than me. I will work every day for Southeast Colorado to make lives better for small businesses and for families and for communities. I'm from this district, I'm raising my children here and I know the issues that are important to families. I will be the candidate which will work the hardest to lower what you pay at the gas station, lower what you have to pay for your grocery bills and aunties bill and really focus on those kitchen table issues that matter to most families,” Hurd said.

“I think I'm going to be the only person that's going to be a really good listener and I seem to be the only person who has the courage to stand up, whether it's in a primary or general election to express exactly what's on my mind. I share the same things in Durango as I do in Pueblo as I do and Rangely, Colorado. Courage is the number one attribute that you need to be a leader and there has not been, even from some good people, a lot of courage as people have been hiding from speaking from different groups of people at different times. I am available all the time and I am never afraid to speak what is on my mind,” Frisch said.

Both Hurd and Frisch said, if elected, they want to work on securing the southern border and lowering gas prices.

This congressional seat is open after Congresswoman Lauren Boebert decided to move to Colorado's 4th District.

Since 2010, the Congressional District 3 seat has been held by a Republican.

___





Tuesday afternoon update on the Oak Ridge Fire Officials in Pueblo County Tuesday held a press conference where they said the Oak Ridge Fire had grown to a total of 495 acres Tuesday. All evacuation orders remain the same. The fire was first reported on Saturday. Oak Ridge Fire Tuesday afternoon updates

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.