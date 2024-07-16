Watch Now
NewsPoliticsAmerica Votes

Actions

Lauren Boebert plans to introduce legislation to hold Secret Service director ‘accountable’

Lauren Boebert
Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 29, 2021. Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert apologized Friday for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter she had with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Lauren Boebert
Posted at 6:11 PM, Jul 15, 2024

DENVER — Rep. Lauren Boebert announced Monday that she would be introducing legislation to hold the Secret Service director “accountable” after Saturday’s attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

The Colorado Republican said in an X post that Kimberly Cheatle, the agency’s director, should be held accountable for “allowing President Trump to get shot in an assassination attempt.”

Boebert continued, posting that Saturday’s shooting was “intentional or the Secret Service was grossly incompetent on Saturday.”

Cheatle said the agency would participate in an investigation of its actions at the Pennsylvania rally after President Joe Biden ordered an independent review of national security regarding the incident.

The Secret Service director also said that since Saturday, changes have been made to Trump’s security detail to ensure his adequate protection.

Trump said a bullet struck the upper part of his right ear in the incident. One spectator at the rally, Corey Comperatore, was killed as he shielded his family from the gunfire. Two other attendees were critically injured but are now in stable condition.

The shooting left some wondering about security efforts and procedures at the event that would let such an attack occur.

Cheatle acknowledged that the incident has also “understandably” led to questions about protection efforts at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee Monday but was confident about plans in place.



Trump says he was shot in ear at Pennsylvania rally; shooter killed

Law enforcement is investigating the incident as an assassination attempt.

Rally attendee killed, suspected shooter dead after Trump campaign rally violence, AP reports

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App