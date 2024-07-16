How to navigate conversations about politics during the 2024 election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump is sparking new conversations about how to lower the temperature of our politics.

The question is: How can those political conversations be brought back to a civil place.

News 5 took this question and asked a local mental health counselor for advice.

"Families can go through a lot of strain when heated topics come up," said Geremy Keeton, Senior Director of Focus on the Family Counseling Services Department.

Keeton says having self-control is the first step.

"You can still have ideas and have calm words," Keeton said. "Thinking of your own self-control is the most important when you engage in tough topics."

He says always to keep the connectedness of the relationship in mind when discussing controversial topics.

Also, during the interaction, Keeton says it's important to have curious attitudes towards each other.

"To be able to say, 'I know who I am. I have strong feelings.' And yet, I can still be kind. I can be loving. I can be gentle. I think it's important value to hold on, especially at this moment in our nation."





